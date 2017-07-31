Introducing Venmo Codes: A New Way to Find Your Friends on Venmo

Part of Venmo’s mission is to make it easier for you to pay your friends and family. Money can be awkward, and we want you to be able to spend less time thinking about it, and more time enjoying stuff that matters to you.

We know that sometimes it can be hard finding the right James Smith to pay or request money from on Venmo. To make your life easier, we’re introducing Venmo codes, so you can easily find the Venmo profile of the person you're trying to pay. For example, if you're out to dinner and someone is trying to pay you, you can open the Venmo app, pull up your own code, and let your friends scan it. On the flip side, if you're trying to pay someone, ask them to open the Venmo app and show you their code so you can scan it. Now you can ditch typing in names, especially the ones you don't know how to spell—we’ve all been there.